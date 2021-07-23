Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Purchases 1,584 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 3.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of VPU stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.67. 3,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $123.34 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.