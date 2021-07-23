Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 3,279 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.47. 2,654,865 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

