Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Sells 4,586 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 3.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

