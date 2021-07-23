Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.50. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 7,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.69% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

