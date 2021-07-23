TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $39,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $647.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.82, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $418.02 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.99.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

