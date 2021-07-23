Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys £18,920 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) insider Nigel Rogers purchased 22,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £18,920 ($24,719.10).

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Nigel Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,497.00).

TRT stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 92.20 ($1.20). 79,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,067. The company has a market cap of £15.04 million and a P/E ratio of -11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Transense Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99 ($1.29). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.60.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

