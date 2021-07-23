Travala.com Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Travala.com has a market cap of $85.31 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00005273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00101167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00139498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.92 or 0.99922484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,564,868 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

