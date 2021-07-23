Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $17.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $66.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

