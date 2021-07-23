Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,363 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.44% of Travere Therapeutics worth $36,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,561 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,187,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,825,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.