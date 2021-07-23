Treat DAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $605.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $872,649.47 and $605.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00100208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00140601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,306.95 or 1.00083125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.