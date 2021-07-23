Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,075 ($14.04). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($13.72), with a volume of 48,616 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £626.28 million and a P/E ratio of 47.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total value of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

