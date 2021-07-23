Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Treatt (LON:TET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,067.50 ($13.95) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,150.82. Treatt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($6.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The company has a market cap of £636.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total value of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

About Treatt

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

