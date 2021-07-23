TreeHouse Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 836 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THS opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.