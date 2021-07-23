Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,791 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Trex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

