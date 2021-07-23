Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by research analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TPH. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after acquiring an additional 954,448 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,161,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,617,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

