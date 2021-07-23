Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Up 4.7% After Earnings Beat

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)’s stock price shot up 4.7% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.39. 14,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,378,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 349,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at $4,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

