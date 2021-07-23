TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Position Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,277 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.54% of TriMas worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TriMas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TriMas by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in TriMas by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TriMas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.83 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.12.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

