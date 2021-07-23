Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

TRIN stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $379.35 million and a P/E ratio of 11.10. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 91.97% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

