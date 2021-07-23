Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Up 4.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 2,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,306,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 86.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,242 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

