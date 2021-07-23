Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.24% of Trinseo worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,422,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $685,316. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.