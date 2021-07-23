Trisura Group (TSU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trisura Group (TSE: TSU):
- 7/16/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Trisura Group was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.
- 6/22/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00.
Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$45.39 on Friday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$136.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.5948512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.