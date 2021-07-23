Trisura Group (TSU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trisura Group (TSE: TSU):

7/16/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$39.75 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Trisura Group was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank.

6/22/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$45.39 on Friday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$136.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.5948512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

