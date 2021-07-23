Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.10. Triumph Bancorp reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 28.08%.

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $97.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

