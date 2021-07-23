Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0024 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and $49.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,699.36 or 1.00005639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050510 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009468 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

