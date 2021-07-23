Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Anthem in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $6.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $384.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.