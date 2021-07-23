Truist Securiti Comments on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 19.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $707,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

