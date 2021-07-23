TrustSwap Market Capitalization Tops $62.56 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $62.56 million and approximately $737,702.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00048930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00869877 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

