TrustSwap (SWAP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $911,969.00

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. TrustSwap has a market cap of $61.67 million and approximately $911,969.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.00873895 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.