Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

TRUX stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.66. Truxton has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter.

Truxton Corporation, through Truxton Trust Company, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include demand and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

