Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.83

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and traded as low as $46.31. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $46.31, with a volume of 7,787 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

