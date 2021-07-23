Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 17,982 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 158.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Proofpoint worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Proofpoint stock opened at $175.02 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

