Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 2,017 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Sleep Number worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $36,964,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.02.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

