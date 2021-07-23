Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.12% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.17 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

