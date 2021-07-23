Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 713.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

