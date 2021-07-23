Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 102,507 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 667.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,507 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 291,074 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of PPL by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 690,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 482,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

