Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 21,064 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $77.60 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

