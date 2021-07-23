Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 44,561 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 300.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE BYD opened at $56.23 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19.
In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
