Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 44,561 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 300.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BYD opened at $56.23 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

