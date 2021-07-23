Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

