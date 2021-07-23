Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,811. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDAY opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.