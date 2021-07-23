Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,134 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $113.77 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

