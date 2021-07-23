Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,160 shares in the company, valued at $81,525,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

