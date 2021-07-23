Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 402.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,473 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 50,849 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.22% of Groupon worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

