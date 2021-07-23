Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $327.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.29. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $334.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

