Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,285 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

