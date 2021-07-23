Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 181.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,210,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

PRI opened at $144.75 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

