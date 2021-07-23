Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.48 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $122.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.