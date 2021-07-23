Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 380.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

MTN opened at $311.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.62 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.