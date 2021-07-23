Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.