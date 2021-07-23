Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.81 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,694 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $163.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

