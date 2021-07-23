Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock opened at $319.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

