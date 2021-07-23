Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 1,014.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 504.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $301.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.90. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

